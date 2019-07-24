NERDtorch Cafe launches fundraiser to upgrade equipment, relocate to new facility in the coming months

By Morgan Bryce

Nigel Mongerie of Opelika’s NERDtorch Cafe has launched a fundraiser to help cover the cost of upgrading his equipment and relocating his business into a new facility.

There are four new backpack and T-shirt designs that patrons can purchase, each bearing the business’s logo with on top of a swirled tie-dyed design. Individually, T-shirts are $27 each and backpacks cost $40 each. Matching sets can be purchased for $65.

Started at Collaboration Station in downtown, the business relocated across the street to 225 S. 8th St. in August 2017 where it has been operated since. Mongerie did not disclose where the business’s future home will be but said he is looking at several possible locations.

For more information or to participate in the fundraiser, visit www.indietorch.net.