Mobile triage unit in Beauregard offering free medical services to storm victims, volunteers

By Morgan Bryce

Editor

Local medical entities have assembled a mobile triage unit in the parking lot of Beauregard Drugs and Beauregard Clinic to assist individuals displaced or injured by Sunday’s tornadoes as well as volunteers who are involved with clean-up efforts.

Organized Monday, the clinic is currently being operated by medical staff from the two Beauregard-based businesses, students from Auburn’s Via College of Medicine and staff from Columbus’s Piedmont Hospital, among others.

Beauregard Drugs co-owner Tiffany Simmons said that they will offer free-of-charge diabetic supplies, dressing of wounds, evaluations, prescription refills, testing, tetanus shots and more to residents in need of medical services. Volunteers injured while working can also receive treatment at the clinic. Food, water and other supplies will be available.

Simmons expressed her gratitude for the community support and the generosity of Outdoor Concepts and the Hornet Quick Stop for lending a trailer and free parking access, respectively.

“Our main goal is to help those affected get better and get back on their feet,” Simmons said.

For more information or updates, like and follow the clinic’s and pharmacy’s Facebook pages or call 334-364-9993 or 334-737-5557. The mobile clinic is expected to operate through the weekend.