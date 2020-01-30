Mayor Gary Fuller’s annual address to be held Feb. 7 at Bottling Plant

Special to the

Opelika Observer

Opelika’s Mayor Gary Fuller will be the guest speaker at the Annual Mayoral Address luncheon hosted by The Opelika Chamber of Commerce on Feb. 7.

The event will be held from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. at The Bottling Plant Event Center on North Railroad Avenue. The presenting sponsors are Point Broadband and ESG.

Mayor Fuller, who is in his fourth term as mayor, will give a year-end review of this very progressive city of ours to all attendees.

“The City of Opelika had a great FY 2019. And, with the plans we have in place, it looks like we’ll be building on the best, while staying focused on the future,” Fuller said.

Citizens in Opelika can look in all directions and see new businesses going up – restaurants, shops, industries—and with growth comes challenges.

Come and hear what those challenges may be and what great opportunities they bring as well.

This is a lunch meeting that one won’t want to miss.

The cost is $35 for chamber members and $45 for potential members. Register online at www.opelikachamber.com.