Local businessman to donate storm shelter to Beauregard family

By Morgan Bryce

Editor

Opelika businessman and native Wayne Rogers will donate a storm shelter to Alabama State Trooper Robert Burroughs, who is recovering from injuries sustained from the EF-4 tornado that hit Lee County March 3.



As a former member of the Opelika Police Department, Rogers said his previous first responder experience and recent dealership certification with the Athens, Alabama-based SteelSafe Shelters prompted him to make this donation, which he hopes is the beginning of a movement in Lee County.



“I just want to help people like Trooper Burroughs the best I can. There’s so much help needed by other people around the area, but it’s a challenge finding the best channel you can use to help the community … hopefully, other businesses will see this donation and want to do the same for others (who were affected),” Rogers said. “When this storm happened, it just really exposed a community need we have and there’s no one locally that does this sort of thing.”



Owner and operator of Gateway Tire and Auto on Pepperell Parkway, Rogers said he has two display shelters available for viewing at the shop.

Following are four of the SteelSafe models that Rogers will sell:



Retro, usually built in a garage or under a house. It is equipped with a hatch or sliding door for easier exiting.

Standard, placed mostly in-ground.

Hillside

Above ground, which provides easier entry and departure for senior citizens and individuals with mobility issues.

Financing options are also available for the shelters. A 4-by-6 unit capable of holding up to eight occupants requires a gross weekly income of $800 and a minimum 640 credit score to qualify, with payments estimated at $120 per month for five years.



“Being able to offer some sort of safety for folks in this area will be key. I plan on staying in this for the long haul,” Rogers said.



For more information or to request a shelter showing, call Rogers at 334-749-6357. To learn more about SteelSafe shelters, visit www.steelsafeshelters.com.

