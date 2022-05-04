Lee County’s Assistant Veterans Service Officer Honored

Last week, Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs Commissioner Kent Davis presented the 2021 ADVA Distinguished Service Award to Lee County Assistant Veterans Service Officer Christopher Williams, who did not know he would be receiving it.
Williams has helped roughly 12,000 Lee County Veterans since he took the position.

