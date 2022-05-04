Community Lee County’s Assistant Veterans Service Officer Honored By opelikaobserver - May 4, 2022 0 78 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Last week, Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs Commissioner Kent Davis presented the 2021 ADVA Distinguished Service Award to Lee County Assistant Veterans Service Officer Christopher Williams, who did not know he would be receiving it. Williams has helped roughly 12,000 Lee County Veterans since he took the position. PHOTOS BY HANNAH LESTER / THE OBSERVER