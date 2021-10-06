Lee County Young Leaders Kick Off Annual Program

Contributed By The Opelika Chamber Of Commerce

The Lee County Young Leaders program (LCYL) is an annual program of the Opelika Chamber of Commerce. The 2021-22 program kicked off Sept. 14, 2021, with a Team Building Session at Camp Chandler in Wetumpka, Alabama.

One of the goals of the Opelika Chamber, in alignment with our mission, is to help grow leaders in our community to meet future challenges that arise in our city, county and state. This nine-month program serves as a vehicle to help cultivate the potential in our young people to assume positions of responsibility in their communities at an early age.

Twenty-seven juniors in high schools, home schools and private schools in Lee County are chosen for the program through an application process. This program is sponsored by Glynn Smith Chevrolet, the city of Opelika, Christie Ray Hill State Farm, Golden State Foods, Hanwha Advanced Materials America and Pharmavite, LLC.

2021-22 CLASS:

AUBURN HIGH SCHOOL

Patrick Bingham

Kylie Nimmo

Jahanzeb Rafay

Gracie Wilson

Jack Wisdom

BEAUREGARD HIGH

James Conway

Joshua Len

Gracie Sosebee

BEULAH HIGH

Emma Brewer

Caty McConnell

LOACHAPOKA HIGH SCHOOL

Latunda Echols

Jahunna Neston

GLENWOOD ACADEMY

Tristan Mayhand

OPELIKA HIGH SCHOOL

Railey Jones

Lindsie Klepper

Sydney Lowe

Ellis Andrew Royal

Vera SmithT

SMITHS STATION HIGH

Jaelyn Chance

Latham Girona

Mary-Carol Graydon

Thomas Kelley

Cadence Vining

TRINITY CHRISTIAN

Anna Kate Hammett

LEE- SCOTT ACADEMY

Libby Williamson

Emma Frances Zellner

“After skipping a year due to COVID-19, we are extremely excited to have kicked off our Lee County Young Leaders Program for the 2021-2022 school year,” said Mackenzie Poole with the Opelika Chamber. “We have a great group of students who are eager to learn more about Lee County while also developing their leadership skills.”

The program will continue in October with an Education Day where the class will have the opportunity to learn more about Auburn University and Southern Union State Community College.

ABOUT THE OPELIKA CHAMBER OF COMMERCE

Founded in 1941, the Opelika Chamber, whose mission is to build economic and member vitality through partnerships, programming, education and community involvement, has been serving the Opelika business community for more than 80 years. Under the leadership of Ali Rauch, the president and CEO, a staff works diligently to be the recognized leader and advocate of the business community, acting as a catalyst for a thriving economic and entrepreneurial environment, collaborative community initiatives and a better quality of life for its business owners and citizens alike.