Lee County Sheriff’s Office Deputies Raise Over $3,500 for Lee County Relay for Life

Lee County Sheriff’s Office

LEE COUNTY —

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office presented a check for $3,765 to Lee County Relay for Life on Friday, April 22.

Sheriff’s Office deputies worked to raise money throughout November 2021 as part of No-Shave November. They were given the opportunity to choose which organization the money would benefit, and they chose Relay for Life.

The Sheriff’s Office staff said they are particularly moved by Relay for Life’s commitment to the fight against cancer. Both current and former staff members have been diagnosed with cancer in the past. Many staff members’ lives have also been touched by the diagnoses of their family and friends. It’s because of these personal connections that members of the Lee County Sheriff’s Office staff said they continue to support Lee County Relay for Life year after year.

The Lee County Relay for Life event was held this past Friday, April 29, at Courthouse Square in Opelika.