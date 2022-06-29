Lee County Emergency Manager Elected VP of Statewide Association

CONTRIBUTED TO

THE OBSERVER

LEE COUNTY ––

Lee County EMA Director Rita Smith has been elected the 2022-23 first vice president of the Alabama Association of Emergency Managers (AAEM), the statewide association representing Alabama’s emergency managers. Smith was elected to the position at the recent 2022 Alabama Disaster Preparedness Conference.

“I’m grateful that my colleagues across the state have entrusted me with this important responsibility,” Smith said. “I look forward to working closely with each Emergency Manager to prioritize safety and promote emergency awareness across all 67 counties.”

ACCA Executive Director Sonny Brasfield expressed his confidence in Smith’s abilities, stating: “Rita is a proven leader, poised and willing to make a tremendous impact on the association. She has proven her genuine desire and sense of responsibility to protect citizens in her home county and across the state. I know she will bring that same mindset and dedication to her new role as AAEM First Vice President.”

Smith was named Lee County Emergency Manager in February 2020.

The Alabama Association of Emergency Managers is a statewide organization speaking for all 67 counties with one voice. The organization promotes the creation of resilient communities and the enhancement of public safety by empowering members to prevent, mitigate, prepare, respond and recover from all types of disaster.