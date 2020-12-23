Lee County Association of Realtors makes a donation to the Lee County Youth Development Center

Contributed by the Lee County Association of Realtors

The Lee County Association of Realtors donated $5,000 to the Lee County Youth Development Center on Dec. 3.

The $5,000 donation went directly to much-needed upgrades in the Learning Center’s computer and Distance Learning Lab, replacing outdated modems and desktops.

Realtors also donated clothing, household needs, bikes, toys and electronics to the center’s Therapeutic Foster Care and intensive In-Home Service Families.

“Your gift allows us to make real-time purchases and adjustments so that our students will be both equipped for the 21st century world and academically competitive when they leave our care. Without your gift, these purchases and upgrades could not have been possible at this time” said Center Director Laura Cooper.

Visit www.lcydc.org/ for more information regarding the Lee County Youth Development Center.

Follow the center on Facebook at www.facebook.com/leecorealtors/