LCLC, OLLI Partner To Increase Literacy

Contributed by LCLC

AUBURN —

Lee County Literacy Coalition continues its efforts to increase access and leverage technology to meet the demand for adult literacy services. More than 43 million adults in the United States lack basic work skills like literacy, numeracy and problem-solving. One in four Alabamians is functionally illiterate with over 24,000 men and women in Lee County alone. Increasing literacy rates in the state requires advocacy, intention and thought leaders as champions. Osher Lifelong Learning Institute (OLLI) at Auburn University and Lee County Literacy Coalition (LCLC) will partner to create spaces where individuals can experience the power of literacy. Literacy changes how we move in the world around us. OLLI will provide classrooms and gathering areas at their headquarters at Sunny Slope at 1031 S. College St. in Auburn. Small group sessions run by LCLC will engage learners for short term learning or while waiting to be paired with a tutor for one-to-one sessions. This summer pilot program will foster a collaboration where both agencies will find innovative ways to engage, educate and empower adult learners. The beautiful spaces at Sunny Slope will provide an optimal environment to inspire learning beyond the basics. LCLC offers tutoring options in reading, writing, math and GED preparation. OLLI offers member-centered courses, hands-on learning experiences, social interaction and opportunities for volunteerism for people over 50. Experienced volunteer instructors lead not-for-credit courses in a variety of subjects and settings. For information about OLLI programs and scholarships, call Barbara Daron at 334-844-3102. Reading lifts us out of our comfort zone, allows us to consider possibilities beyond our imagination and fundamentally helps us to navigate daily. LCLC and OLLI are excited about this partnership and the barriers it will lessen for adults struggling to improve their literacy. Both organizations share a commitment for diversity and inclusion in learning initiatives with a collective goal of bridging the gap for lifelong learning opportunities. For more information about getting involved, visit www.leecountliteracy.org or call 334-705-0001.