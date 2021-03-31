John D. Godwin, 85, died peacefully surrounded by his family on March 25, 2021 at Arbor Springs. He was born on April 30, 1935 in Tallassee, Alabama, to the proud parents of John R. and Irene Pierce Godwin.

Mr. Godwin graduated from Tallassee High School, then went on to further his education at Southern Union State Community College. After serving two years for the U.S. Army as Military Police stationed in Germany, John returned home to marry his love, Bessie Lee Griggs in 1958. He then went on to work for AMPEX, and retired from there after 31 years of dedicated work.

Mr. Godwin is preceded in death by his parents, John R. Godwin and Irene Pierce Godwin; five of his sisters, Ruth Grumm, Annie Laura Melton, Mary White, June Denning, and Jean McVay. His two children, Melody L. Thrower and Stanley D. Godwin.

He is survived in death also by his wife of 62 years, Bessie Lee Godwin; his sister Margaret Parrett; his daughter-in-law, Kathleen Godwin; his grandchildren, Jonathan Dawson, and his wife Jessica, Trent Thrower, and his wife, Rachael, Saragrace Godwin, Pierce Godwin and his wife Anna, and Mary Elizabeth Fitts and her husband Matt; his great-grandchildren, Savannah and Sawyer Dawson, Keller Thrower, and John Orus Fitts (Sept. 2021).

John D. Godwin was a faithful servant and patron of First Baptist Church of Opelika, and sought every day to make the world a better place. He was a man of kindness, generosity, and unconditional love.

A service of “Celebration of Life” was held, March 28, 2021 at FBCO Chapel at 2 p.m. CST. In lieu of flowers, the family asking for donations to be made to First Baptist Church of Opelika in his memory.