JENNIFER MISSROON MILLER

On Aug. 25, 2022, my Jen went to be with her sister, mother and father. Here is where I am supposed to tell you why she died, but I would rather tell you how she lived. Jen was born in Virginia on Sept. 2, 1969. Her formative years were spent in Brunswick, Georgia, where she learned to love the low-country, fishing and shrimping with her father, and along with Kelly and Randy, she terrorized the neighborhood on her Big Wheel and Hoppity Hop. She never lost that zeal for life, even after she got sick.

Jen was a very proud person. Not that pride derived from hubris, but the pride that comes from love; and she loved everyone.

Jen was proud to be a descendant of Captain James Missroon, who immigrated from Ireland in 1792, and of the line of sea captains that continues to this day.

She was proud to be the daughter of Sandra Missroon, who touched the world through the hundreds of nursing students she taught.

She was proud of her father, a Georgia Tech engineer, which is why she chose Georgia Tech for her industrial engineering degree.

Jen was so very proud of her family. When we were married, she became my parents’ daughter and my sister’s sister. If you were with her for any length of time, she would tell you of her brilliant niece and nephews. From her 101-year-old grandmother, to her extended family in Georgia and all the “family” she acquired throughout her life, she found a trait in every single person to love and be proud of.

But mostly, she was proud of her Conor and me. We were so happy when Conor was born, and I don’t know how she did it, but she seemed to love him more every day. Conor and I loved her too; fiercely.

I think Conor and I will be ok, just because Jen loved us enough for two lifetimes. But she will be missed. Everyday.

She was preceded by her sister, Kelly Ann Missroon, her mother, Sandra Hellen Missroon, and her father, James Frampton Missroon.

She is survived by her husband, Kevin Miller, and her heart, Conor Miller.

She is also survived by her brother, Randy Missroon and myriad aunts, uncles, and cousins, all of whom she loved very much.

May the road rise to meet you

May the wind blow at your back

May the sun shine warmly on your face

May the rains fall softly on your fields

And until we meet again, may God hold you in the palm of his hand.