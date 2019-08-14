INVITATION FOR BIDS

19035

Sealed bids, subject to the conditions contained herein, will be received by the City of Opelika, Alabama, until

2:00 p.m., Local Time, Wednesday, September 4, 2019, and then publicly opened and read at the Office of the Purchasing Agent of the City of Opelika for furnishing all labor and materials and equipment necessary to provide:

Right-of-Way Vegetation Management

within the city limits of Opelika, Alabama. This project consists principally of the following items:

The bidder is required to attend the Mandatory Pre-Bid Meeting to be held at 2:00 PM on August 21, 2019 the

Opelika Power Service Building at 600 Fox Run Pkwy. No bids will be accepted by a company or vendor that does not attend the meeting.

All Contracts are to be signed and returned to the City of Opelika Purchasing Department within 10 days of the

contract being awarded by City Council. A Contractor’s ability to perform all of the work within the required

time shall be a primary consideration in the awarding of the Bid.

Copies of the Proposal Documents may be requested from the City of Opelika Purchasing Department, which is

located at 204 South 7th Street. Please contact Lillie Finley at (334) 705-5121 for information on obtaining

these specifications. Technical questions regarding the proposal may be directed to Mr. Brent Poteet, Opelika

Power Services Asst Director, City of Opelika, P.O. Box 390, Opelika, Alabama 36803. Phone: (334) 705-

5570.

Guarantee will be required with each bid as follows: At least five (5) percent of the amount of bid in the form

of a certified check or Bid Bond payable to the City of Opelika, Alabama. A Contract Bond and Labor and

Material Bond shall be required when the Contract is awarded. A copy of the State of Alabama General Contractor license for ADM: NEW ADMINISTRATIVE, HS: HIGHWAYS AND STREETS, MU: MUNICIPAL AND UTILITY

The right is reserved, as the interest of the Owner may require, to reject any and all bids and to waive any informality in bids received.

Envelopes containing bids must be sealed, marked, addressed as follows, and delivered to: Lillie Finley,

Purchasing Agent, City of Opelika, 204 South 7th Street, P.O. Box 390, Opelika, Alabama, 36803. Attn.:

Right-of-Way Vegetation Management.

Attention of bidders is called to the License required by Title 34, Chapter 8, Code of Alabama, 1975, as last amended, relating to the licensing of General Contractors. All bidders must submit with their proposal, contractor’s license number and a copy of the license. State law Ala. Code §34-8-8(b) requires all bids to be rejected which do not contain the contractor’s current license number. Evidence of this license shall be documented on the outside of the sealed bid.

LILLIE FINLEY

PURCHASING REVENUE MANAGER – CITY OF OPELIKA, ALABAMA

Legal Run 08/14/19 & 08/21/19