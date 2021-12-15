Hope for the Holidays Hiring Event set for Dec. 20

CONTRIBUTED BY

THE CITY OF AUBURN

Job seekers are invited to the Hope for the Holidays Hiring Event on Monday, Dec. 20, from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the Auburn Mall.

Hosted by the city of Auburn Industrial Development Board and the Auburn Chamber of Commerce, the event will feature 13 companies with more than 250 open positions. The first 100 attendees to complete an employment interest card will receive a gift card.

Participating companies include 2A USA, Inc.; Briggs & Stratton Corporation; The Depot; GE Aviation; The Hotel at Auburn University & Dixon Conference Center; The Hound; I-PEX USA Manufacturing, Inc.; RAPA; Shinhwa; SiO2 Materials Science; Thermo Fischer Scientific; Webster Fulfillment and Wheel Pros.

For more information, contact Amy Brabham at abrabham@auburnalabama.org or visit workinauburn.com. The city of Auburn would like the thank the Hull Property Group, the managing entity of the Auburn Mall, for its partnership in caring for the Auburn community and bringing this event to its citizenry.