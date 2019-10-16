Hillstone Advantage Partners LLC announces Hi Pack Business Park in Opelika

Special to the

A new business park is being developed at 3000 Hi Pack Drive, just northeast of the Auburn Airport between Pepperell Parkway and Fredrick Road. The park is located in a qualified opportunity zone in Opelika, offering potential tax advantages and savings to companies locating in the park.

The park is being developed by Hillstone Advantage Partners, LLC (www.hillstoneadvantage.com), which has begun clearing the 13-acre site next to Packaging Corporation of America. The first building should be available in the second quarter of 2020. Jake Hill, principal at Hillstone Advantage, believes that this is the first, or one of the first, business parks in Alabama that is being developed into an opportunity zone.

The park is designed to hold 10 or so buildings, which may vary in size from 7,000 to 45,000 square feet. Buildings can be multi-tenant or single tenant. The buildings will be designed for showroom, flex space, warehousing and light industrial uses.

Opelika and this particular site were chosen because of the rapidly growing economy in the Auburn-Opelika area. Recent nearby investments in the aerospace and the automotive industries, coupled with proximity to Auburn University and local airport, rail service, Highway 280 and I-85 make this a convenient site for tenants who need access to these industries and transportation modes. Additionally, Opelika’s location makes it easy to serve regional customers in Birmingham, Montgomery, Columbus, Atlanta and the Florida panhandle.

John Eyster of Pointe CRE and Rush Denson of The Denson Group of Opelika have joined forces to help market Hi Pack Business Park. Pointe Commercial Real Estate is a Chattanooga based commercial brokerage firm, providing services in Alabama, Georgia and Tennessee. The Denson Group is an Opelika-based commercial brokerage firm. For more information, contact John Eyster at jeyster@pointecre.com and 256-426-1165 or Rush Denson at rushdenson@thedensongroup.com or 205-503-8655.