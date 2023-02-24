Harris Funeral Home Announces 2022 Memorial Scholarship Winners

CONTRIBUTED BY HARRIS FUNERAL HOME

OPELIKA —

As Harris Funeral Home celebrates 31 years of providing personal and professional funeral service during a family’s time of need, it continues to salute and assist outstanding students.

The Harris Funeral Home Memorial Scholarship commenced 22 years ago when Jeffery Harris realized that giving back to the community is as important as serving during the time of hurt and healing.

“Do what you can, where you are, with what you have” is the philosophy that has made the Harris Funeral Home Memorial Scholarship an annual event. This scholarship program recognizes high school seniors in area schools.

It is based upon their academic and scholastic achievement, work experience, community service and personal goals that they express in an essay response.

The Harris Funeral Home Memorial Scholarship is intended to help students reach their educational goals. The Harris Funeral Home Scholarship Committee, in which Cornelia Johnson serves as scholarship coordinator, made final selections. Other members of the committee are Teresa Smith of Dothan, Alabama, Kamilah Johnson and Harriet Billups of Auburn. To date, a total of more than $64,500 has been awarded to different area students.

Harris Funeral Home also donates to various churches and civic organizations to help community associations reach their goals.

This year’s five scholarship recipients are:

• Zion Jeane’ Hunt – Auburn High School,

• Lexi Nicole Raiford – Beauregard High School,

• Ti’Nivea Kentara Williams – Beulah High

School,

• Briana LaShun Jones – Loachapoka High

School and

• Lauren Nicole Landry – Opelika High School.