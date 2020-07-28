Hannah Lester joins Observer to lead newly launched magazine department

By Opelika Observer staff

Hannah Lester is the newest member of the Opelika Observer as the Associate Editor of the Living in Lee Magazine.

Lester is from Birmingham, Alabama, but moved to Auburn in 2015 when she started school at Auburn University.

While in school, Lester served as a staff writer for the Auburn Plainsman and an editor for the Auburn Glomerata.

Her first introduction to professional writing was through an internship for a food and lifestyle magazine, Edible Nashville, in Nashville, Tennessee.

Following this, she had two other internships while in school, one with the Auburn University Alumni Magazine and another with the Society of Professional Journalists.

Lester graduated from Auburn in 2019 with a degree in Journalism and worked briefly for the University of Alabama at Birmingham in the Pathology Department with the communications team.

Auburn was called her home, however, and she took a job with The Opelika Auburn News.

Lester said her passion has always been feature writing and longer form pieces and she wanted to work for a magazine. The Opelika Observer’s new magazine, Living in Lee, fit right in with Lester’s goals, she said.

“I am so excited to see The Observer grow,” Lester said. “Working for a magazine, writing pieces about people and really sharing their stories is what I’m passionate about.

“I also wasn’t ready to leave the Auburn/Opelika area. I love both of these cities.”

When Lester is not working, she enjoys traveling and being outdoors in any capacity.

“I love to hike and kayak,” she said. “Recently, I traveled to Blue Springs, Florida, and kayaked with alligators.”

She’s also working on writing projects outside of work, such as a children’s book she hopes to publish soon.