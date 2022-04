Gov. Kay Ivey signed a proclamation on Monday, April 4, declaring April as Autism Awareness Month in Alabama. Pictured with Ivey from left to right are Luanne, Jake, Jason Helms and Jake’s friend, Opelika Council Member Todd Rauch. A resident of Opelika, Luanne has been an autism advocate since her son, Jake, was diagnosed with autism at a young age. She recently organized the 11th annual Going Blue For Autism event at Courthouse Square in Opelika. For photos of that event, turn to A13.