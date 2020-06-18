Gov. Ivey awards grants to assist community agencies in COVID-19 recovery

Special to the

Opelika Observer

From the office

of the Governor

Gov. Kay Ivey has awarded more than $17 million to provide relief for Alabamians who faced unemployment and economic difficulties as a result of the Coronavirus pandemic.

The Community Services Block Grants will be distributed to 20 community action agencies to provide services to qualified persons in Alabama.

“COVID-19 has disrupted lives in many ways and in varying degrees,” Gov. Ivey said. “It is my hope that the services provided by these funds will help people as they work toward a quick and complete economic recovery.”

Funds will be used for a range of social and emergency services for senior citizens, people with disabilities and low-income families, including people who suffered financial loss during the pandemic. Types of assistance will be determined by the local agencies based on needs and may include food or rental assistance or help with prescription medication.

The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs is administering the grants from funds made available by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

“Gov. Ivey is determined to help Alabama and Alabamians emerge from this pandemic as strong if not stronger than ever,” ADECA Director Kenneth Boswell said “ADECA stands ready to be a part of that process with the funds made available through our programs.”

Agencies, amounts and coverage areas include:

– Community Action Agency of Northwest Alabama Inc. – $668,160 (Colbert, Franklin and Lauderdale counties)

– Community Action Partnership Huntsville/Madison and Limestone Counties – $1.05 million (Limestone and Madison counties)

– Community Action Agency of Northeast Alabama Inc. – $1.35 million (Blount, Cherokee, DeKalb, Jackson, Marshall, and St. Clair counties)

– Community Action Partnership of North Alabama – $775,602 (Cullman, Lawrence and Morgan counties)

– Marion-Winston Counties Community Action Committee Inc. – $226,538 (Marion and Winston counties)

– Walker County Community Action Agency Inc. – $273,782 (Walker County)

– Community Action Agency of Talladega, Clay, Randolph, Calhoun and Cleburne counties – $1.02 million (Calhoun, Clay, Cleburne, Randolph, and Talladega counties)

– Community Action of Etowah County Inc. – $379,592 (Etowah County)

– Pickens County Community Action Committee and Community Development Corp. Inc. – $117,329 (Pickens County)

– Community Service Programs of West Alabama Inc. – $1.65 million (Bibb, Choctaw, Dallas, Fayette, Greene, Lamar, Perry, Sumter and Tuscaloosa counties)

– Jefferson County Committee for Economic Opportunity – $2.19 million (Jefferson County)

Community Action Committee Inc. of Chambers, Tallapoosa, Coosa – $351,259 (Chambers, Coosa and Tallapoosa counties)

– Community Action Partnership of Middle Alabama Inc. – $793,918 (Autauga, Chilton, Elmore and Shelby counties)

– Montgomery Community Action Committee and Community Development Corp. Inc. – $911,887 (Montgomery County)

– Alabama Council on Human Relations Inc. – $550,919 (Lee County)

– Macon-Russell Community Action Agency Inc. – $375,068 (Macon and Russell counties)

– Organized Community Action Program Inc. – $806,165 (Bullock, Butler, Covington, Crenshaw, Dale, Lowndes and Pike counties)

– Community Action Agency of South Alabama – $1.24 million (Baldwin, Clarke, Conecuh, Escambia, Marengo, Monroe, and Wilcox counties)

– Southeast Alabama Community Action Partnership Inc. – $827,944 (Barbour, Coffee, Geneva, Henry and Houston counties)

– Mobile Community Action Inc. – $1.77 million (Mobile and Washington counties)

