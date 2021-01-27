Good Ol’ Boys to reopen

By Kayla Evans

for the Opelika Observer

Good Ol’ Boys is coming back to life in Auburn. Dan and Gwen Adams purchased the building on Jan. 13 and are hoping to open the restaurant by March 1.

The Adams are planning a family-friendly music venue with a Texas twist. When they were living in Texas, they spent a night under the stars in a place that had a band playing, children laughing, the company of good friends and delicious food. That night, their dream was to spread this venue concept to the Auburn area.

“I really love that concept of including your family and the enjoyment of music,” Gwen said. “It just makes it special.”

The plans are to refresh the dining room but keep the chuckwagon salad bar and rocking horses. The backyard will have a stage, picnic tables, a children’s play area, seating around a fire pit, yard games and lights strung around. Beer and wine will be served while also keeping it family-friendly.

Live music from local musicians and songwriters will be provided. Some nights the local musicians will be joined by bands from Nashville and Texas. Gospel music will be played on Sunday with Good Ol’ Boys’ legendary bluegrass played on Tuesdays. There are also hints of dancing out back.

“Looking forward to beautiful nights under the stars with family and friends, yummy food and great musicians,” Gwen said. “We think everyone will soon agree that this is what heaven feels like on Saturday nights.”

Following the health guidelines, there will be plenty of outdoor space added with lots of room for people to spread out.

The Adams are adding a Good Ol’ Boys market inside the restaurant. They are creating a place for local people to put their products up for sale. There will be photography and paintings on the walls for sale from local artists. They are also going to incorporate food from local farmers into their menu, and local jellies, honey and pickles will be for sale.

Everything in the backyard will be locally made and available to purchase. Chris Posey, a local welder, is making the fire pits. There will be fire pits to burn, but also some that people can buy.

To celebrate the purchasing and reopening of the restaurant, a private event is taking place on Feb. 13. “Valentines and Troubadours” is from 7 to 10 p.m., and tickets are $5. Dan, Dallas Dorsey and Posey will be performing. The three singers/songwriters have been playing together for years.

As a singer-songwriter, Dan has been playing in the Auburn area since the late ‘90s. Dan and his wife moved to Texas, which sparked the idea of this restaurant. While in Texas, they wrote a song about the venue they were at called “Live Oaks and Lights.”

Dallas Dorsey has released on five-song coutnry album, which can be found, along with more information, on his website (www.dallasdorsey.com).

The restaurant is located at 1843 Sandhill Road in Auburn.