From the Live Well Alabama Kitchen – Creamy Cucumber Dill Dip

CONTRIBUTED BY ACES

BY KATIE S. ETHERIDGE

Live Well Alabama is keeping it cool with the Creamy Cucumber Dill Dip. This dip will be great with your favorite vegetables, crackers or chips.

“Using Greek yogurt as a base for this recipe results in a flavorful dip that’s thick and creamy, packed with protein and much lighter in calories than the typical mayo or sour cream-based dip,” said Katie Funderburk, Alabama Extension nutrition specialist and registered dietitian.

Ingredients

• One cucumber

• 1 ½ cups of plain Greek yogurt

• Two tablespoons of olive oil

• Two tablespoons of dried dill

• One tablespoon of lemon juice

• One clove of minced garlic

• ½ teaspoon of salt

Pro Tip: Combine plain yogurt with your favorite low-fat salad dressing for a different spin on veggie dip.

Directions

Using a cheese grater, shred cucumber. After shredding, lightly squeeze shredded cucumber in paper towel to remove excess moisture. Place shredded cucumber in bowl and add all other ingredients. Mix well. Serve or refrigerate for up to four days.

Want to learn more? Step by step instructions for the Creamy Cucumber Dill Dip recipe, as well as an instructional video, are available at www.LiveWellAlabama.com.

Live Well Alabama

Live Well Alabama is a Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program-Education (SNAP-Ed) initiative developed by the Alabama Cooperative Extension System at Auburn University. This initiative reaches residents across the state with research-based education.

“Our recipes are great for getting kids to help in the kitchen,” Funderburk said. “Kids are more likely to try new foods when they helped make them.”

Eating healthy doesn’t have to be difficult or expensive. Live Well Alabama provides numerous recipes that are simple and budget friendly.