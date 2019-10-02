Fifth annual ‘East Alabama Walk to End Alzheimer’s’ to be held on Auburn University’s campus Oct. 20

By Morgan Bryce

Editor

The fifth annual “East Alabama Walk to End Alzheimer’s” will take place at Auburn University on Oct. 20.

Coordinated by Taylor Wagnon of the Alabama branch of the Alzheimer’s Association, the event serves as a fundraiser for an organization that “is the leading voluntary health organization in Alzheimer’s care, support and research.”

The two-mile walk will take place along a route that runs through the green space area adjacent to Jordan-Hare Stadium. It will weave around parts of the stadium as well as the Student Center.

Instead of a registration fee, participating individuals are asked to help fundraise by themselves or in groups. As of Friday, 29 teams and 342 combined participants had helped raise $42,670 of their $55,000 goal.

Those unable to register in advance can do so on the day of the event, starting at 1 p.m. After a kickoff ceremony, the walk is scheduled to begin at 2:30 p.m.

To register, visit act.alz.org/site/TR/Walk2019/AL-Alabama. For more information, call Wagnon at 205-379-8065, ext. 8322, email her at twagnon@alz.org or like and follow the “East Central Alabama Walk to End Alzheimer’s” Facebook page.