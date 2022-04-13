Downtown Opelika To Host Spring Open House

Contributed by

opelika main street

OPELIKA

Opelika Main Street will present its Downtown Opelika Spring Open House on Friday, April 15, from 5 to 8 p.m.

This year’s event will include many downtown stores, each offering a wide array of unique items for sale.

“Spring is a great time to visit downtown Opelika,” said Opelika Main Street Executive Director Ken Ward. “Our locally-owned stores have lots of great items to fit any taste or budget.”

Live music will be playing throughout downtown during the event.

Friday is also the Opelika Chamber of Commerce’s ‘Food Truck Friday’ night, so attendees are encouraged to visit the many food trucks that will be downtown.

ABOUT OPELIKA MAIN STREET:

Founded in 1987, Opelika Main Street has helped assist in the growth of historic downtown Opelika through facade grants, beatification projects, small business assistance efforts and various community events. Learn more about Opelika Main Street by going to opelikamainstreet.org.