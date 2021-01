Photo contributed by Dough Pizzeria

“We have a traditional wood fire oven imported from Italy and do authentic Neapolitan pizzas as well as an American style pies,” said Dough Pizzeria owner Graham Hage. “We have a huge beer selection and also serve wine.” Dough is open Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and is located at 104 S. 8th St. in downtown Opelika.