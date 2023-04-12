Developing Local Music Talent at The Jailhouse

BY WIL CREWS

OPELIKA —

If you’re a local who is into music, chances are you have heard of The Jailhouse at Opelika’s Rock ‘N Roll Pinball. Haven’t heard of it? Well, don’t let the name fool you — it has no relation to where you might go the night after committing a crime. In reality, The Jailhouse is a music and event venue that provides a place for local talent to shine.

“We are trying to expose the local talent that the city has,” said Dali Madzar, one of the organizers of The Jailhouse’s Thursday open mic nights.

Madzar, originally from Germany, has been a musician for over 30 years. When he first came to Opelika 14 years ago, his introduction into the local music scene was at open mic nights at Eighth & Rail. “What I learned quickly was there is a lot of local talent in town that needs to be developed,” Madzar said. “You need to get them ready for stage.”

When Eighth & Rail closed in 2021, Madzar was lucky enough to connect with Rock ‘N Roll Pinball owner Ernie Rains and find the perfect replacement — The Jailhouse.

“They have been great partners for us,” Madzar said of Rock ‘N Roll Pinball. “It was slow in the beginning but you could actually attract a younger clientele at The Jailhouse. We had younger people showing up, people who have never played before. The word was out. People started to learn about the Jailhouse and what it is.”

A modest establishment from outside appearances, The Jailhouse, which at capacity fits about 90 people, holds more within than it lets on. The Opelika-Auburn Film Arts Collective (OAFAC), a volunteer-run organization that supports and presents film, music and performance art through screenings and film-related events, has found a home there. Starting at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday nights, it’s an oasis for performers attending open mic night. Friday and Saturday’s are reserved for live music, and it’s a haven of fellowship and fun for many others.

“It has the right vibe,” Madzar said of The Jailhouse. “It’s not like you’re sitting in the corner at other open mics. It has the stage, the lights, a professional PA. Myself and two other partners work to handle the sound. So we make sure everybody sounds the best they can and give everybody an opportunity to play.”

Madzar said he is passionate about fostering the local music talent scene through the open mic night services available at The Jailhouse.

“It started with just matching people with their right instruments,” Madzar said. “I help younger people to kind of get into music. The environment now is almost family-like. Everyone is welcome, no matter what level you are at. We have comedians; we have one guy who does spoken words — it’s kind of like songs without music.”

Eventually, Madzar’s hope is that the names regularly recognized at The Jailhouse will build up enough credibility to earn a spot in the city of Opelika’s annual Songwriters Festival that occurs each fall. As of now, that dream has been a difficult one to actualize.

“We have to expose it first; it’s a process,” Madzar said. “You can’t push your way into the Songwriters Festival. You have to show that people are capable of it. We have to make sure we highlight who we have in town and then things will fall in place. That’s my philosophy.”

While Rock ‘N Roll Pinball is marketed as a family entertainment venue, The Jailhouse upholds an age 19 and up rule for admissions. It usually takes $5 or $10 to get in the door on weekends, for example, while Thursday’s open mic nights are free to the public and anyone interested.

Madzar and others associated with The Jailhouse have worked hard to expand its reach and put local artists on the map. Mazdar and his partners Travis Walbeck and Caleb Etris volunteer their assistance to coach artists before, during and after their sets. Etris — a local artist and Opelika native himself — and John Williams, another open mic night regular, have gone on to release their own studio albums.

“What I learned is that when you do that, they [musicians] have a goal in mind,” Madzar said. “They learn new songs; they want to perform better. I have made it a point to coach all those younger players, the ones who aren’t as experienced, afterwards — you know, things they could do better, some of the stage presence, a little about how they play the songs, the songs they choose, the instrument they play. It’s a whole package of us coaching them through the process of becoming a musician. To me it’s a way to give back to the community.”

The success that the open mic nights have already achieved have led to the group growing in size, offerings and awareness. One such example is The Jailhouse’s quarterly Open Mic Night All-Stars event, which is as real of a gig as an aspiring artist can hope for, according to Madzar.

“Now we have taken it to the next level,” Madzar said. “Every three months we have the Open Mic All-Stars. We pick four people to play a real gig. They get paid, there is a cover charge, and it’s the real deal.”

As the group only grows more in stature, The Jailhouse will continue to foster local talent and provide a safe space for community to gather and for all artists to continue honing their craft.

“It’s a recurring thing that people come back,” Madzar said. “Within the last year it has grown to where we can barely handle the amount of people that show up.”

If you are a local artist, or know one, find more information about The Jailhouse by visiting rocknrollpinball.com/the-jailhouse.