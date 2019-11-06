DAV donates vehicles to VA Medical Center-Tuskegee

Special to the

Veterans in the Tuskegee, Alabama area will soon have a new resource to help ensure they can get to and from their medical appointments at no cost. DAV (Disabled American Veterans) is sending new vehicles to be given to the VA Medical Center-Tuskegee.

Many veterans, for a variety of reasons, are unable to drive and would not be able to access their much-needed medical appointments without this service. Thanks to vehicles and volunteer drivers in the DAV Transportation Network, those veterans have access to the care they need and deserve.

Since the program’s inception in 1987, DAV departments and chapters have donated 3,294 vehicles to VA medical centers across the country. With the support of partner Ford Motor Co., the total has increased to 3,517 by their additional donation of 223 vehicles. Thanks to these donated vehicles and the program’s volunteer drivers, DAV helped provide 625,000 rides in 2018, logging nearly 17.7 million miles.

To become a volunteer driver, contact the VA Medical Center’s Voluntary Services office at 334-727-0550 ext. 3979 or visit www.dav.org/volunteer.

About the DAV:

DAV empowers veterans to lead high-quality lives with respect and dignity. It is dedicated to a single purpose: fulfilling our promises to the men and women who served. DAV does this by ensuring that veterans and their families can access the full range of benefits available to them, fighting for the interests of America’s injured heroes on Capitol Hill, providing employment resources to veterans and their families, and educating the public about the great sacrifices and needs of veterans transitioning back to civilian life. DAV, a nonprofit organization with more than 1 million members, was founded in 1920 and chartered by the U.S. Congress in 1932. Learn more at www.dav.org.