Dark Dream

“For our struggle is not against flesh and blood, but against the rulers, against the authorities, against the powers of this dark world and against the spiritual forces of evil in the heavenly realms. Therefore, put on the full armor of God, so that when the day of evil comes, you may be able to stand your ground…”Ephesians 6:12-13

By Bradley

Robertson

It is my joy to write stories of beauty and goodness in our world. I believe that the lovely normal of everyday gets forgotten, and so I write it into existence, so that maybe we won’t forget how truly great this one life on Earth is.

Today, and today alone for 2021, I’m writing a different and necessary story. A real one, that still depicts the lovely normal, yet from another view.

We often need to change up our vantage point, sometimes it even being changed for us. I think it is so we will not forget, a reminder of what we know to be true. Sometimes truth hurts, but when we know what is real, then we can begin to do what is right.

I awoke in the middle of the night last week after having wrestled with darkness. It was not a dream, for it was felt deep in my bones. My heart was leaping and my faith was still. I laid in my son’s little bed alone, thinking in silence, trying to make sense of what took place.

I was in a darkness so deep and black that nothing in all the Earth would be visible. There was a swaying and swooshing of chaos in noises that I had never heard before. It was pounding in my ears like the percussion of a gong, unclear and moving fast.

There was a powerful force over me, holding me down, yet not holding me at all. Pressing on my chest, pressing on my hands and feet, setting fear on me like a giant, and deep inside I felt a complete knowing. There was one and only one spirit hovering in front of me, I could not see him, yet I knew he was there. All of dread and all of evil. I saw him, I felt him.

I began to cry out the name of the Lord, in silence, speaking my faith and my God into whatever was happening. I did not waiver and I did not move, and within a moments time, I was awakened. Lying still, underneath covers, bewildered and believing.

After a few moments, I arose and went to my bed where my littlest boy and husband were fast asleep. I snuggled in with them and with the light from my phone, began to write of my encounter, every detail in jaded motion, not wanting to forget.

I began reading the Armor of God, Ephesians 6:10-18 on the regular a few months ago. Trying to allow the words to seep into my mind and soul. Knowing of their reality yet in my own humanness, not knowing them at all. I have been asking God often to help me put on my armor, because as I know the truth of Heaven, so must exist the truth of evil.

My family will tell you that I am quick to respond to all of life in light. Light is who we are as people of faith. We hold it and shine it as a beacon of hope for all the world. It is who we are.

However, for us to carry that light, God goes through great measures with intention and precision so that we can. For it is not of ourselves that we light the world, it is God in us.

So then, why all the attacking of people today? Why are we so against the other? Why brutal unkindness? Why strong statements that hurt even our neighbor? Why the fighting of people? Humiliation, trembling, fear, anger, disgust.

Is this the light of the world?

You see, our strength is not to be against people, we are daily fighting something much more real, “the rulers … the authorities … the powers of this dark world and against the spiritual forces of evil…”

We are the light, a beautiful one, a holy one, a strong and fierce one, glowing and bright.

Our fight isn’t against humanness, our fight is to protect the light at all costs with genuine love and kindness.

More love, less attack.

I pray we shine as the day is long. I pray we ‘Armor Up’ every day and walk in the Good News of peace. I pray that when we stumble, we look inward, not outward. May God be seen clearly through us for all the world to see him too.