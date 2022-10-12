Creekline Trails of Opelika, City of Opelika Receive Grant from ADECA

CONTRIBUTED BY THE CITY OF OPELIKA

The Opelika City Council approved a Subaward Agreement with Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs (ADECA) for Pepperell Creekline Trail improvements.

Gov. Kay Ivey awarded the city $210,000 to construct a multi-use trail along the banks of Pepperell Branch off Waverly Parkway and U.S. Highway 280. The city is responsible for payment of the local match in the sum of $61,832.

“We are excited to help improve and expand the Creekline Trail,” said Opelika Mayor Gary Fuller. “The trails will bring additional outdoor recreation, alternate transportation and watershed protection to our community.”

The state funds, which come from the federal Recreational Trails Program, will be used to build, restore and improve trails in eight communities across the state.

“Congratulations, Opelika,” said Mike Akins, acting coordinator of Creekline Trails of Opelika. “This is a big win. Our beautiful community is about to become even more beautiful. This milestone means we can now start to build one of the recreational trails we’ve been dreaming of and planning for years. Many thanks to ADECA, Mayor Fuller and the city staff, especially city engineering, those serving on the Creekline Trails of Opelika Advisory Board, Envision Opelika and all the supporters and volunteers who are making this possible.”

For more information, contact Scott Parker, city of Opelika engineer, at 334-705-5450.