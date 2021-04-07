Creek Indians Study Tour Planned for June

Contributed by Charles Mitchell

A Creek Indians in Alabama study tour with the Lee County Historical Society and Chattahoochee Valley Historical Society has been revised for June after several delays due to the pandemic. Final registration is underway for the revised trip dates of June 12-16. Dr. Charles Mitchell, president of the Lee County Historical Society, encourages those who enjoy historic travel to join this unique bus tour across the state.

This event is sponsored by both the Lee County and Chattahoochee Valley Historical Societies and builds on six previous historical tours.

“This unique opportunity showcases the history of the indigenous people of our state like nothing else,” Mitchell said.

Trip itinerary highlights traditional venues, such as “The Hermitage” estate of Andrew Jackson in Nashville, the state-of-the-art Jones Archaeological Museum at Moundville State Park, as well the Poarch Creek Museum in Atmore.

Tours of re-created forts include Horseshoe Bend, Fort Jackson, Fort Mims and Fort Mitchell. Additionally, this tour includes some of Alabama’s most scenic by-ways, including the remote Tensaw Delta in South Alabama where the Creek War began.

There will be also be rare opportunities to travel upon certain sections of the Old Federal Road as the tour traverses the state.

CVHS President Malinda Powers adds, “Even more than the extraordinary people and places of this period in Alabama history, it’s the stories of this time that are unforgettable. Expert tour guides include several of Alabama’s leading archaeologists, anthropologists and historians.”

For more information visit www.cvhistoricalsociety.org. Net proceeds from this tour benefit historic preservation projects in east-central Alabama.