Last week, we posted that Addie Elizabeth Green had celebrated her 100th birthday. We made a mistake as her last name is Abercrombie. We wanted to apologize for the confusion that this error caused. Pictured in the left photo are Rita DuBose, Lisa Abercrombie, Deloris Stephens and Brenda Christian, with Abercrombie sitting in the front. The right photo is the proclamation issued by Opelika Mayor Gary Fuller.