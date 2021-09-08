Come Throw with the Heroes

BY MEGAN MANN

FOR THE OPELIKA OBSERVER

A new axe throwing business has entered the Opelika scene and will be having its first big event this weekend.

“Axe Marks the Spot” will be hosting its inaugural Hero Throw Event on Sept. 11, 2021, beginning at 11:30 am.

This event is being held to honor and celebrate our communities’ first responders.

“I wanted to host an event that would honor our first responders and felt like the 20th anniversary of 9/11 would be a good time to do it,” said Emily Key, owner of Axe Marks the Spot. “These men and women are truly heroes every day.”

A friendly competition between local first responders will kick off the event. During the main tournament, each competitor will have 10 throws and will accumulate points from each throw.

People ages 7 and up are invited to come participate in the fun-filled day. Anyone who registers for the event prior will pay $15 as opposed to the $20 fee on the day of the event. This excludes all first responders and military members, who will only have to pay $10.

There will be a $150 cash prize for the winner of the event.

Come out and support your local business as well as our local heroes at the Hero Throw Event, you won’t want to miss it.

“It will be a fun and exciting community event to honor our local heroes,” Key said.

For more information on the event or to make your reservations text or call, 912-322-1699.

Axe Marks the Spot is located at 223 South St. in Opelika. You can stay up to date with their events by following their Facebook page, Axe Marks the Spot.