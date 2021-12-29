ClearWater Solutions Merge with Midwest Water Operations

CONTRIBUTED BY

ALABAMA PRESS ASSOCIATION

ClearWater Solutions (CWS) and Midwest Water Operations (MWO) are thrilled to announce our two great companies have come together. This merger creates a 400-employee company providing water and wastewater operations & maintenance services to municipalities and private utilities in 12 states across the greater Southeastern United States.

“This partnership is an incredible opportunity for our organizations to enhance our combined service offerings and draw on a larger footprint to better serve these communities which we are so passionate about,” said Steve Cawood, CEO of CWS.

“We believe this merger will accelerate our organic expansion and provide additional career, development, and growth opportunities for our people,” said Rick Ailiff, president of CWS.

“We are thrilled to be joining forces with the people at ClearWater Solutions,” said Ben Kuenzel, president of MWO. “It has been a pleasure getting to know one another throughout this process, and we see many similarities in how these two organizations operate.”

“MWO has historically been focused on O&M for private water and wastewater utilities,” added Terry Merritt, vice president of MWO. “With CWS, not only can we serve private utilities across a broader geographic footprint, but we also see tremendous opportunity to serve municipal clients in our key states.”

CWS and MWO are like-minded in our vision of creating a leading regional operations and maintenance company that is truly an extension of the communities we serve, providing clean drinking water to the public and ensuring treated wastewater is free of harmful contaminants. Together, we are poised to continue our shared mission across this larger footprint and beyond. This combination makes us both stronger and ensures we have the resources and scale to ambitiously grow, provide opportunities for our people and serve our communities in new and exciting ways. Please do not hesitate to reach out to us with any inquiries.

ABOUT CLEARWATER SOLUTIONS

CWS is a leading provider of water and wastewater treatment services to governments, municipalities, private individuals and water boards throughout Alabama, Mississippi, Georgia, South Carolina and Florida. The company’s purpose is to provide a safe and superior operation service and improve the quality of life in the communities it serves. CWS strives to foster an environment where its clients become advocates, its employees find opportunities for growth and its team is recognized as an industry leader. The business today consists of more than 275 people and continues to expand. For more information, please visit www.clearwatersol.com.

ABOUT MIDWEST WATER OPERATIONS.

MWO is a leading water and wastewater facility operations & maintenance (O&M) and construction company based in Washington, Missouri. The company has grown rapidly through the last five years, primarily focused on serving privately-owned utility systems that are often in a state of disrepair and neglect at the time MWO first becomes involved. The services MWO provides ensures these water and wastewater treatment facilities remain open, operational and compliant with federal and environmental regulations.

MWO employs more than 120 people across Missouri, Louisiana, Tennessee, Kentucky, Arkansas, Texas and North Carolina. For more information, please visit www.midwestwaterop.com.