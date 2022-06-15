City of Smiths Station Names New Planning and Zoning Administrator

CONTRIBUTED BY

CITY OF SMITHS STATION

SMITHS STATION —

Effective June 9, 2022, Taylor Verbowski assumed the role of Planning and Zoning Administrator for the city of Smiths Station.

Verbowski has spent the last year as an assistant to the Planning and Zoning Department and last two years as the city’s event coordinator, experience that led to her promotion to this position.

Responsibilities for Verbowski’s new position will include approval of permit applications to her department, stormwater infrastructure inspections in ongoing developments around the city, and advisor to the Planning Commission, among many other responsibilities.

“As a Smiths Station High School graduate, it is an honor for me to take on this new role and continue working in my hometown,” Verbowski said. “I’m very excited to see what the future holds and be a part of the continued growth of Smiths Station.”

Kami Billingslea will assist in the day-to-day operations of the Planning and Zoning Department and take over as the city’s IT administrator. She will also be assisting Verbowski with stormwater inspections, data entry and permit review. Billingslea will continue in her role as Mayor F. L. “Bubba” Copeland’s executive assistant.

Morgan Bryce, who currently serves as city clerk, will add the title of communications director to his job responsibilities and will be the main point of contact for local media on behalf of the city.