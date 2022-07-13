City of Opelika Brings Back Financial Health Initiative

CONTRIBUTED BY

The city of Opelika is bringing back the Financial Health Initiative with Dr. Nathaniel Dunlap Jr. of the PRF Institute. This initiative focuses on helping residents of Opelika develop a healthy financial strategy to improve their life today and in the future.

Through the PRF Institute, the Opelika Financial Health Initiative invites you to sign up for a free, one-on-one virtual consultation to determine where you are in your financial journey. The city will have no access to this information. The goal of the program is strictly to provide residents the resources they need to gain control of their life so that they can enjoy their life.

To sign up for a consultation, visit www.prfinstitute.org/.

The newest project, 50 days of Financial Empowerment, gives Opelika residents weekly events hosted by the PRF Institute. Upcoming events are listed below:

• July 17 at noon, CST | La Quinta Inn, 3151 Capps Way, Opelika.\

ORGANIZING YOUR FINANCES: Organizing your finances is the first step to budgeting, planning, saving and overall better stewardship. Give us some time to help you get organized and you’ll have more time to focus on your goals.

• July 18 at 6:30 p.m. CST | Zoom | Domestic Violence Intervention Center (DVIC), Opelika

ORGANIZING YOUR FINANCES: Organizing your finances is the first step to budgeting, planning, saving and overall better stewardship, especially for those rebuilding their lives after a domestic violence situation. Give us some time to help you get organized and you’ll have more time to focus on your goals. (*** This event is closed to the public) Reach out if you need help: dviceastal.org/contact-us/.

• July 19 at 6 p.m. CST | Clubhouse and Zoom

DEBT PAYOFF PLANS & DEBT ELIMINATION: Join Dr. Nate Dunlap Jr. and Janel Pulley, MBA, author of Money Just Flew Out the Window for a robust dialogue about debt payoff plans and debt elimination. Catch a sneak peek here: www.moneyjustflewoutthewindow.com/

• July 20 at 6:30 p.m. CST | Zoom

SOLID STRATEGIES FOR REBUILDING YOUR CREDIT: There is a blueprint for rebuilding and repairing your credit. It all starts with understanding the five strategies and then taking the journey of a lifetime.

• July 23 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. CST | Covington Recreation Center, Opelika.

OPELIKA CITY WIDE BACK 2 SCHOOL BASH: Come join PRF Institute as we work alongside various organizations to provide free school supplies, education, food, music and games to our community. There will be mini-classes and on-site financial consultations.

To RSVP to any of these events, please visit www.us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZYsc-GorDIuGdFbssmgn7Do5SS-5sVjyTeU.

ABOUT THE PRF INSTITUTE

The PRF Institute is blessed to be the premier stewardship-based teaching ministry for families and communities around the country. It offers a transformative teaching model that helps communities better understand the interconnected relationship between financial, spiritual and physical needs. For more than 13 years, it has been teaching individuals how to address matters of credit, debt, planning, saving and legacy building through better stewardship practices, while fulfilling their vision to assist with the economic transformation of 200,000 people over the next seven years.

