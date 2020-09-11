City of Auburn to provide coronavirus relief

By Hannah Lester

hlester@opelikaobserver.com

Some Auburn residents have been hit harder than others by the coronavirus pandemic, but the city of Auburn is stepping up with assistance.

The city announced Wednesday that it will accept applications for COVID-19 emergency assistance beginning Sept. 9.

“Residents who are income-eligible and whose incomes have been affected by the pandemic may apply,” the city’s release said. “Funds are available for rental, mortgage and utility assistance. Funds will be paid directly to the landlord, financial institution, mortgage company or utility provider.”

The city received the money from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act passed by Congress. This act specified that $5 billion be provided to Community Development Block Grant Coronavirus funds.

Out of $5 billion, the city of Auburn received over $379,000 to help the residents of the city.

“The Community Development Block Grant program develops communities by providing decent housing, a suitable living environment and expanded economic opportunities primarily for low- to moderate-income families and individuals,” the release said.

Residents can apply by picking up an application at the Community Services Department at the Boykin Community Center (400 Boykin Street.)

The application can also be returned there.