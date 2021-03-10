City honors Brandon Taylor for heroism

By Michelle Key

Publisher

During last week’s city council meeting, Opelika Mayor Gary Fuller and the council honored Opelika resident, Brandon Taylor for his heroic actions during the recent Pinehurst Apartment fire. Taylor helped Meredith Smith and her children escape the flames by assisting they as them jumped from a second story window.

“Great job, Brandon, that’s the kind of people we like in our community, coming to assist our friends and neighbors, [you’re] doing a great job,” Opelika’s Interim Fire Chief James Morgan said.

Taylor was awarded a certificate of bravery from Fuller and the council. “His quick reaction and selfless actions saved the lives of a mother and her two children,” Fuller read from the certificate. “Thank you Brandon for being a great neighbor and citizen of Opelika.”

In other business, the council:

l held a public hearing and subsequently approved a hunting permit submitted by Dr. Gary Hunt. Adjacent property owners were mailed certified letters by the planning department.

l approved a request from Opelika Main Street for a Downtown Arts Festival with Opelika Theater Company to be held on April 3.

l approved a request from Envision for the Annual Unity Stampede 5K/Walk to be held on May 22.

l approved a request for a refund of occupational license fees paid in error.

l approved the emergency purchase of a non-clog submersible pump for the public works department.

l approved the purchase of a Global Knowledge Polaris Discovery training subscription from Global Knowledge.

l approved the purchase of one 2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 and two 2021 Chevrolet Tahoes.

l voted to authorize higher entry-level salary for Opelika Fire Chief.

l voted to designate Mayor Fuller as the voting delegate at the 2021 ALM Annual Convention.

l approved a special appropriation to Envision Opelika in the amount of $1,000 for the Annual Unity Stampede Walk/Run.

l voted to approve a resolution requesting special funding for the Anderson Road Rail Crossing from the Railway-Highway Crossings (Section 130) Program.

l voted to amend the zoning ordinance and map to rezone 14.3 Acres located at Enterprise Drive and Center Hills Drive.

l voted 3-2 to amend the zoning ordinance and map to rezone 38.4 Acres located at Fox Run Ave and Douglas Street.

The Opelika City Council meets on the first and third Tuesday nights of every month. Meetings are held in the Municipal Court room, which is located at 300 Martin Luther King Blvd.