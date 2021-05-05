Charles “Butch” Somers Dean

On Monday, April 26, Butch, a loving husband, father, and grandfather, went to be with his Lord and Savior.

Butch was born Jan. 5, 1941 in San Antonio, Texas. He moved to Opelika in 1954. He was a graduate of Georgia Military College and the University of Tennessee – Martin, where he played football. He then became a teacher and coach for seven years before joining Dixie Service Cleaners, where he served as vice president and president before retiring in 2007.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Ella Fay Kelly Dean; father, Charles Somers Dean, II; and his brother William “Billy” Dean.

He is survived by his wife Nancy; children: Bubba (Michele) Dean, Kelly (Jim) Laster, Constance (Mike) Stegmann, Russell Dean; grandchildren: Jessy Alfonso, Bo Dean, Buck Dean, Jake Laster, Maggie Laster, Brittany (Josh) Shirley, Seth Simpson, Brady Dyson, Tina Stegman, Tera Stegman, Tyler Stegman; great-grandchildren: Charlotte Shirley, and Samantha Shirley.

A celebration of life service was held from 5 to 7 p.m. on May 1 at the Dean Farm. Food will be provided. Butch will be buried in Rio Frio Cemetery, Rio Frio, Texas at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family request contributions be made to:

Bethany House or M.D. Anderson, Head and Neck Department, Houston, Texas.

Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home directed.