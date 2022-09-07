Carolee Sommers, of Opelika, was born in Chicago, Illinois, in Cook County on July 13, 1954, and passed away peacefully at East Alabama Medical Center on Sept. 2, 2022, at the age of 68.

She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She also served her country in the United States Army. Carolee enjoyed genealogy research and working on her family history.

She was preceded in death by her father, Hiley Hiram Ward. She is survived by her husband of 33 years, Robert W. Sommers; sisters Dianne, Marci, and Laurel; and her mother Charlotte Ward.

Visitation was held in the parlor at Frederick-Dean Funeral Home Sept. 6, and the funeral service was held at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints on Sept. 7, 2022. Burial followed at Fort Mitchell Cemetery with Bishop Curtis Hansen officiating.