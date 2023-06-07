Burger Wars Fills up Downtown Opelika

BY LIVI WELCH

FOR THE OBSERVER

OPELIKA —

Hosted by the Opelika Rotary Foundation, Burger Wars was held June 3 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in downtown Opelika.

Tickets sold out as hundreds of people flocked to enjoy tasty burgers and a great show. This year, there were 20 different burgers to try, and crowd members could buy $2 tasting tickets to sample each one.

This year’s winning tailgater was HFC Auburn, followed by the Opelika Police Department and Donald Clayton in second and third place respectively.

Borland Borland PC won in the corporate division, finishing above Prewitt Pest Control and Opelika Utilities.

To round out the pro division, Bama BBQ Supply finished on top, and the Auburn Griller’s Association and Flaps took second and third place, respectively.

The crowd favorite went to the Opelika Police Department with Opelika Utilities as the top corporate entry, and The Plains Taproom as the top pro entry.

The Opelika Fire Department set the place on fire, finishing ahead of the Auburn Fire Department for the second year in a row in the Big Bite Competition.

ALL PHOTOS BY ROBERT NOLES / THE OBSERVER

The Opelika Fire Department burned down the competition for the second year in a row, finishing ahead of its Auburn counterpart in the Big Bite Competition.