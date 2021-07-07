Being Well — The Auburn Chamber to Host Women’s Retreat

BY HANNAH LESTER

HLESTER@OPELIKAOBSERVER.COM

The Auburn Chamber of Commerce is hosting a women’s retreat this summer with a focus on “being well.”

The one-day retreat will be based on the information from the book, “beingwell”, lead by Eloise Stewart, and will help women understand stress, anxiety, fear, burnout and managing their time.

“What does it mean to really be well,” said a release from the chamber. “Now more than ever we need to take time to re-examine what it means to be well and redefine our relationships with time, stress, anxiety and fear. Which all can lead to burnout. As leaders in our workplaces, homes and community, we must first work towards being well so that we can lead and impact those we work with and lead.”

There are two days to choose from for the retreat — July 22 or 23. Attendees will only choose one of the two days, as the content is the same.

The retreat will be held at the Waverly Local and will include breakfast and lunch.

“This is a retreat for you,” the release said. “Meaning it is not a networking event and it is not a team-building event. You will not have to partner up or play ice breaker games.”

Attendees do not need to bring their meals or a laptop. The book, “beingwell”, and a workbook will be provided to work through.

“We will work through a beautiful workbook together as Eloise Stewart facilitates conversation around these topics,” the release said. “You will find that the retreat conversation, topics and workbook are extremely practical. You will have tools and resources that you can apply in your life and take into your workplaces and organizations.”

The chamber has asked attendees not to use their phones during the retreat, though there will be breaks.

To register, visit the chamber site: www.auburnchamber.com/beingwell/.