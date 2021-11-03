BEDZZZ EXPRESS UNVEILS NEW HAND-PAINTED MURAL AT AUBURN LOCATION

CONTRIBUTED BY BEDZZZ EXPRESS

Bedzzz Express is proud to unveil a new mural at the Auburn location. Bedzzz Express teamed up with Mammoth Mural Company located in Birmingham to create the mural that showcases everything that makes Auburn great — from local football heroes to The Lathe all in shades of bright orange, blue and complementary colors.

“We wanted to create something that the community could enjoy while celebrating the local history of Auburn and looking forward to the future,” said Austin Bond, owner of Bedzzz Express Auburn. “It’s the perfect addition to our store, and we invite the community to come see it for themselves.”

Mammoth Mural Company is located in Birmingham, Alabama, and has completed projects all over the country.

Specializing in painting signs and murals, the team at Mammoth has created renown masterpieces, such as a Ghirardelli Chocolate Company hand-painted Mural in Disney Springs, Florida.

“Mammoth was the perfect partner for this project,” Bond said. “They took our vision and brought it to life in a way we didn’t think possible. The attention to detail combined with bright and eccentric colors definitely make it a must-see piece.”

Bedzzz Express Auburn is located at 1415 Opelika Road and is open Monday-Friday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and is closed on Sunday. Bedzzz Express carries popular mattress brands such as Sealy, Simmons, Tempur-Pedic and popular “bed in a box” brands such as Nectar and Dreamcloud. Find them online at Bedzzzexpress.com.