Beauregard comes up short in regular-season finale against Tallassee, finishes 1-9 on the season

By Morgan Bryce

Editor

Despite junior quarterback accounting for four touchdowns, Beauregard dropped its regular-season finale against Tallassee 35-28, finishing with only one win this season.

On Beauregard’s opening drive, Gasaway sprinted 40 yards for a touchdown to give the Hornets a 6-0 lead.

Tallassee responded with two consecutive scores and led 13-6 late in the first half, but Beauregard countered with a 24-yard Gasaway TD pass to Lazerious Tolefree. On the ensuing two-point conversion, Gasaway fielded a bad snap and ran around the right side of the defense to help his team lead by one entering halftime.

Beauregard struck first in the second half as Gasaway connected with Tolefree again, this time for an 80-yard score and extending its lead to eight points, 21-14.

Momentum, however, would swing back to the home team, as Tallassee responded with three unanswered scoring drives and a two-touchdown lead in the fourth quarter.

Gasaway gave his team a fighting chance when he added a one-yard run for a score at the 2:17 mark of the fourth quarter. Trailing 35-28, Beauregard got the ball back with fewer than 60 seconds, but the Tallassee defense stood tall and came up with a stop.

The Hornets finished with 313 yards of total offense and yielded 352 to Tallassee. No defensive or special teams stats were provided for this game.

In a post-game interview with Griffin Pritchard of the Tallassee Tribune, Beauregard Coach Rob Carter praised both his team’s and Gasaway’s efforts for keeping the game close and competitive.

“(Gasaway) is an excellent athlete. He’s good with his legs and his arm and he’s got the great ability,” Carter said. “He absolutely gave us an opportunity to move the sticks on some drives with his legs.”

With the loss, Beauregard concluded its 2019 campaign with a 1-9 record, its lowest season win total since 2005 under then second-year Coach Willie Williams.