BancorpSouth Partners with Habitat for Humannity

Recently, BancorpSouth presented Auburn Opelika Habitat for Humanity (AOHFH) with a $2,500 check to sponsor home #71. Pictured (L-R): Tina Cook, Opelika BancorpSouth Branch Manager/Vice President and AOHFH Treasurer, Mark Grantham, AOHFH Executive Director, Robert Williams, BancorpSouth Market President and Lauryn Marshall, AOHFH Grant Manager.

“We are thankful for our partnership with BancorpSouth, as they have been a consistent sponsor on Habitat homes,” Gratham said. “With the continuation of their sponsorship, we are able to provide a safe and affordable home for the Bufford Family. BancorpSouth has been a great help to this ministry and we appreciate that they continue helping us improve our community. Thank you Robert Williams for your partnership and for continuing to advocate for Auburn Opelika Habitat. Also, thank you Tina Cook for serving on our Board of Directors and advocating for AOHFH each year.