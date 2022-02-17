Auburn-Opelika Tourism Names New President & CEO

CONTRIBUTED BY AOT

The board of directors of Auburn-Opelika Tourism (AOT) has announced Robyn Bridges as president & CEO of the organization, effective May 1. John Wild, current AOT president, will retire on that date after almost 19 years of service. Bridges currently serves as vice president of the organization where she also has over 18 years of service.

“I could not be more humbled to have the opportunity to lead this organization,” Bridges said. “To work every day with our team with the sole purpose of making this community better is one of the great privileges of my life.”

Wild and Bridges have worked as a team for almost 25 years, going back to previous positions with the Hotel at Auburn University.

“John has been an incredible mentor and friend my entire career,” Bridges said. “The impacts he has made on me, on our team and on the hospitality industry in Auburn-Opelika and beyond cannot be overstated. He will be sorely missed.”

ABOUT AUBURN-OPELIKA TOURISM

Auburn-Opelika Tourism is a non-profit service organization positively impacting the economy and enhancing the quality of life in our community through tourism and travel. They consider the needs of residents and service providers first and then work tirelessly to maintain the balance needed to satisfy and exceed the expectations of visitors.