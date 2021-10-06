Community Auburn Chamber of Commerce Welcomes New Businesses By opelikaobserver - October 6, 2021 0 11 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Ribbon cutting for the Downtown Burton Street Parking Deck — The five-level parking deck is open 24 hours to the public with 500 spaces. Located behind AuburnBank in Auburn with access from Burton Street and East Magnolia. Groundbreaking for the Pivotal Business Center — located at 2372 E. University Dr. in Auburn, at the corner of Dean Road and University Drive, adjacent to River Bank and Trust.Ribbon cutting for Seay, Seay & Litchfield Architects — For nearly 45 years, Seay Seay & Litchfield has served residential, private, educational, government and commercial clients with Architecture services. Its Auburn office is located at 570 Devall Dr., Suite 303.CONTRIBUTED BY THE AUBURN CHAMBER OF COMMERCE