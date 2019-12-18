Attorney General Steve Marshall announces Alabama 2019 Safe Schools winners

Special to the

Opelika Observer

Attorney General Steve Marshall announced winners of the 2019 Safe Schools Initiative Awards last week. This year, the program was expanded to include three awards for highest excellence in school safety as well as certificates of special recognition for schools building a culture for school safety. These new categories are in addition to the traditional safe school awards for each public school district and for a private school.

“The safety of our schoolchildren is a vital matter foremost in all of our minds and hearts, and this year we have enhanced the Safe Schools Initiative Awards to encourage and honor more of those who have implemented strong programs to protect our students, teachers and other staff,” said Attorney General Marshall. “These schools have developed innovative programs and taken practical, effective steps to combat the threat of violence that has become a terrible part of our modern society. Their dedication and resolve to provide a safe haven for learning is an inspiration to us all.”

On Nov. 26, a panel of independent judges reviewed submissions from a total of 124 schools from throughout Alabama.

For the Attorney General’s 2019 Safe Schools Award of Excellence, one public school with the top overall score was selected from the North, Central and South regions of Alabama.

Marshall will visit each school to present the award in person.

For the Attorney General’s 2019 Safe Schools Award, one public school with the top score was selected for each of the eight state public school districts and one private school statewide.

The local district winners were:

• District 2: Loachapoka High School – Loachapoka

• Private school: Lee-Scott Academy – Auburn.

Marshall will visit these schools to present the awards in person.

The following schools will receive the Attorney General’s 2019 Certificate of Building a Culture for School Safety:

• Creekside Elementary School – Auburn

• Opelika High School – Opelika

• Opelika Middle School – Opelika

• Wrights Mill Road Elementary School – Auburn.