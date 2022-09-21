Area Football Roundup: Week 5

BY WIL CREWS

Week five of high school football in Alabama did not disappoint. Auburn, Beauregard, Lee-Scott and Loachapoka each navigated difficult matchups to remain perfect on the 2022 season. Opelika, Glenwood and Smiths Station all fell in exciting contests. Beulah was on bye. The following is a breakdown of how area teams fared in week five of the 2022 season.

All stats were compiled firsthand, by school sources or by Maxpreps.com.

AHSAA

AUBURN 58 | LEE 7

The varsity Auburn High football team moved to 5-0 Friday night with a 58-7 road win over region opponent Lee (0-4, R0-3). The Tigers totaled 316 yards, with 265 coming on the ground. Senior running back Da’Vaioun Williams contributed the most on offense, taking 10 carries for 112 yards and three touchdowns. Junior Tyler Flakes turned four carries into 106 yards and one TD. Auburn returns home this Friday for a home, non-region matchup against 5A Ramsay High School (4-1, 3-0).

SMITHS STATION 43 | DOTHAN 57

A 99-yard goal-line interception returned for a touchdown settled a shootout in Smiths Station’s homecoming game Friday, as the Dothan Wolves (4-1, R3-1) defeated the regional foe Panthers, 57-43. Smiths Station (1-4, R1-3) totaled 482 yards in the contest, with 269 coming through the air and 213 coming on the ground. Dothan similarly racked up the yardage, totaling 489, with 107 through the air and 382 on the ground. The Wolves won the turnover battle 3-2. Senior QB Jackson Greer led the Panthers’ offense, finishing 22-of-53 passing for 263 yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions. Smiths Station goes on the road Friday, Sept. 23, for a non-region matchup against 6A Benjamin Russell (3-1, R1-1).

BEAUREGARD 26 | CHARLES HENDERSON 24

The varsity Beauregard football team moved to 5-0 with a narrow, 26-24 away victory over Charles Henderson (3-1, R2-0) last Friday night. Senior quarterback AJ Wallace once again led the Beauregard passing attack, finishing 7-of-11 for 95 yards and one TD. Junior running back Jacori Tarver was his backfield partner, totaling 109 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 20 carries. Senior Qua Barnes joined in on the rushing onslaught, carrying the ball 15 times for 62 yards. The Hornets will get a much-deserved bye week now before returning home Friday, Sept. 30, for a home, region matchup against Sylacauga (0-5, R0-2).

LOACHAPOKA 50 | NOTASULGA 14

The varsity Loachapoka (5-0, R4-0) football team won its first game against Notasulga (0-4, R0-3) in eight years Friday night, emerging victorious in “The Battle for Highway 14” by a score of 50-14. Senior running back Jamaroun Satterwhite led the offense, carrying the ball 21 times for 182 yards and two touchdowns. Quarterback Quinjavis Nelms threw for 145 passing yards and three touchdowns, while Auburn commit J.C. Hart caught two of those touchdown passes. Hart and Satterwhite both added interceptions to their stat lines as ‘Poka dominated both sides of the ball. Through five games, the Loachapoka defense is allowing just 7.2 points per contest. Loachapoka has a bye this week, but will return to the field in an away region matchup against Calhoun (1-3, R0-3).