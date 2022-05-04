Almost Anything Celebrating Free Comic Book Day on May 7

Contributed by

Almost Anything

OPELIKA —

Free Comic Book Day (FCBD) is coming to Opelika on Saturday, May 7. Almost Anything, located next to the Lee County Courthouse, is one of thousands of comic book shops around the world celebrating the largest annual event in the comic book industry. Each year, participating stores give away comic books to millions of fans to introduce them to the wonders of comics. This year, FCBD is returning to its signature “First Saturday in May” date.

“Free Comic Book Day is a great event for the whole community,” said Aaron Bushey, owner of Almost Anything. “Bringing everyone together, finding books for everyone to enjoy and seeing people of all ages — children, teens and adults — sharing our passion for comics is incredible. Even if you’ve never picked up a comic book, we want to welcome everyone to Almost Anything on May 7, because there are so many amazing comics this year and we can’t wait to share them.”

This is the fifth year Almost Anything will celebrate FCBD, offering the community a fun, family-oriented event where everyone can find a comic they’ll enjoy. O-Town Ice Cream will be in attendance and all in-store comic books will be 20% off.

“We also have a new collection of vintage comics available, and we’re debuting our new ‘Mystery Boxes,’” Bushey said. “With popular titles like Spiderman, Avengers, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and The Walking Dead, we’re sure there’s a comic book for everyone. Comics are a fun and enduring form of entertainment for readers of all ages to dive into as imagination comes to life. Whether it be popular comics, film, television shows or video games, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.”

Regular updates, information about comic books and a list of participating publishers and their free comics are all online at www.freecomicbookday.com.

Free Comic Book Day kicks off at 10 a.m. CST and runs until 2 p.m. CST. Almost Anything is located at 221 S. 9th St. in downtown Opelika. For more information, call 334-741-0808, or follow them on Instagram and Facebook @AlmostAnythingOpelika.

ABOUT FREE COMIC BOOK DAY

Free Comic Book Day is the comic book specialty market’s annual event where participating comic book shops across North America and around the world give away comic books absolutely free to anyone who comes into their comic shops. Free Comic Book Day is the perfect opportunity to introduce friends and family to the many worlds of wonder available at local comic book shops. From super-heroes to slice-of-life to action/adventure and beyond, Free Comic Book Day has a comic book for everyone.