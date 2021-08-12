Alabama’s Teacher Of The Year Gets New Set Of Wheels Thanks To Alfa

CONTRIBUTED TO THE OPELIKA OBSERVER

Alabama’s 2021-2022 Teacher of the Year Kimberly Johnson is revved up and ready to travel across the state in a brand-new set of wheels, thanks to Alfa Insurance and the Alabama Farmers Federation.

An intervention coordinator for Auburn Junior High School, Johnson was named Teacher of the Year on Aug. 11 during an Alabama State Department of Education special event in downtown Montgomery. She received the 2021 Chevrolet Traverse during a press conference at Alfa Insurance Aug. 12.

“Mrs. Johnson is a great educator who has dedicated herself to helping students who might otherwise fall behind,” said Alfa and Federation President Jimmy Parnell. “She is truly an inspiration, and she’s made a huge impact in the lives of her students. We’re happy to play a small part in her time as Teacher of the Year by providing a safe, reliable vehicle she can use.”

This marks the 25th year Alfa has provided the year’s use of a car for the Teacher of the Year, with the Federation covering the cost of auto insurance coverage.

A National Board-Certified teacher, Johnson’s career started in language arts in Decatur at Cedar Ridge Middle School in 1998. She said her experience teaching remedial reading to at-risk students during the summer of 1999 established the path for her future.

“As an intervention teacher, sometimes I have to go see kids or go see parents, and this allows me to do it without worry,” Johnson said. “I appreciate the support of education that Alfa has for us and all the teachers in Alabama.”

As Teacher of the Year, Johnson will serve as an official spokesperson for education, and she is Alabama’s official candidate for the National Teacher of the Year award.

“Thank you to everyone at Alfa for this partnership as we celebrate Mrs. Johnson, our Teacher of the Year,” Mackey said. “She truly exemplifies the professionalism and great personal commitment of Alabama’s educators,”

