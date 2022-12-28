CONTRIBUTED BY ASHOF

AUBURN —

The Board of Directors of the State of Alabama Sports Hall of Fame recently announced the Class of 2023 to be inducted into the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame on May 13, 2023. The class was selected by ballot through a statewide selection committee; votes were tabulated by the accounting firm of PricewaterhouseCoopers.

The newly elected inductees for the Class of 2023 are as follows:

– Karen Mayson Bahnsen

– Karlos Dansby

– Roman Harper

– Larry Kenon

– Theo Ratliff

– Jackie Sherrill

– Gerald Wallace

– Roddy White

Starting with the first class in 1969, this will be the 55th Class inducted into the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame. The eight newly elected inductees will bring the total number of inductees to 393.

The 55th annual Induction Banquet and Ceremony will be held in the Birmingham Ballroom, at the Sheraton Birmingham Hotel, on May 13, 2023. For more information or to purchase tickets, please contact the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame Museum at 205-323-6665

CLASS OF 2023 BIOGRAPHIES:

KARLOS DANSBY / FOOTBALL

Born Nov. 3, 1981, in Birmingham, Alabama, Dansby was an All-State linebacker and wide receiver at Woodlawn High School and played football at Auburn University from 2000-2003. During his career at Auburn, he was a First-Team All-American and Butkus Award semi-finalist. Dansby was drafted by the Arizona Cardinals in the second round of the 2004 NFL Draft. During his 14-year NFL career, he spent time with the Arizona Cardinals, Miami Dolphins, Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals. When Dansby signed with the Dolphins in 2010, his $43 million contract made him the highest paid inside linebacker in NFL history at that time. He finished his career with 1,422 tackles, 43 sacks and 20 interceptions.

For more information about the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame, or to view a full list of honorees, visit www.ashof.org.